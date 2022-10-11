Kenzel Kelly follows in family's footsteps at GVSU

His dad is LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State linebacker Kenzel Kelly is enjoying life as a Laker in Allendale.

"It's a great school, great coaches and teammates," Kenzel said.

However, Kenzel is also following in some big footsteps. Someone who made a huge difference for the Grand Valley State football program.

"It's fun to be a part of it," Kenzel said.

Kenzel's dad certainly made some memories at Grand Valley State. He won two national championships leading the Lakers football program and was inducted into the GVSU Hall of Fame in 2009. His dad is LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

"I heard some stories that I had to do a double take and get some facts checked," Kenzel said.

One story Kenzel heard was that a former Laker football player told his Dad he was late to practice because a bear was in the middle of the road during practice. Brian Kelly could not believe the story at the time.

Kenzel has heard plenty of stories from his dad's coaching experience at GVSU too, but he is trying to write his own story with the Lakers.

"I'm helping on the scout team, giving great looks to all the running backs popping him every play," Kenzel said. "I even give special team looks. That's all I can ask for. Just an opportunity."

With that chance on the scout team, Kenzel has made the most of his reps.

"Kenzel is really intelligent about the game of football and really knows his alignment assignment," Grand Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell said. "Very perceptive about the big picture and about people too. He's got a really good feel for people."

Mitchell has a good feeling Kenzel could become a coach and follow in his dad's footsteps.

"I definitely see that's something that he could be good at," Mitchell said.

While Kenzel is spending a chapter of his life in the same town with the same program his father did, he isn't set on anything just yet.

"To be honest, coaching is hard," Kenzel said. "I don't know if I want to get into that. But I want to get into the athletic field. That could be from recruiting all the way up to event management, or even coaching."

Kenzel isn't worried about his future right now though, as he's just living in the moment.

"I'll just take it one step at a time and get that piece of paper from Grand Valley," Kenzel said.

Kenzel's mom, Paqui, played even more of a role on him attending Grand Valley State. She graduated from the school herself and has come to a few of Kenzel's games this season.

Grand Valley State hits the road to play Davenport on Saturday to win its first GLIAC regular season championship since 2016. Kickoff is at noon.

