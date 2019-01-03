GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin College is looking for a new basketball coach for the first time since 1997 after Kevin Vande Streek announced his retirement Thursday afternoon.

Vande Streek's 23-year run leading the program is the longest in school history. He is also the school's all-time leader in victories finishing with a record of 435-208 (.677) including nine MIAA regular season titles, and nine MIAA Tournament crowns.

Calvin also made the NCAA Division III Tournament ten times during his tenure, including winning Calvin's second Division III national title in men's basketball in 2000. That team finished with a 30-2 record. Vande Streek was named the Division III National Coach of the Year by National Association of Basketball Coaches and several other organizations that year. He also lead Calvin to the Division III Final Four in 2005.

“It is certainly with deep and mixed emotions that I move from what has been my life’s work, but this is a decision that I feel is right,” said Vande Streek. “God has blessed me in my time as coach, has helped me through this process, and will continue to guide my life. I will cherish the relationships that I have been able to build with players, coaches and so many others in my time as a coach.”

Before taking over the Calvin program Vande Streek was 93-80 as head coach at the University of Sioux Falls. He is ranked 12th all-time in coaching victories at the Division III level with an overall record of 528-288.

Vande Streek graduated from Dordt College in 1981. He received his master’s degree in physical education from the University of South Dakota in 1986.

Vande Streek will remain at Calvin as a professor and administrator.

The school says a national search is underway for his replacement.

The Calvin College Men’s Basketball Coaches

Bill Cornelisse - 79-74 record (51.6%) over 12 years (1921-22, 1925-29, 1931-35)

Byron Cook - 0-7 record (0%) over 1 year (1923)

Jacob Zuiderveldt # 2-11 record (15.4%) over 1 year (1924)

John Hans Tuls - 16-17 (48.5%) record over two years (1930, 1953)

Albert Muyskens - 118-46 record (72%) over 10 years (1936-45)

Chuck Bult - 69-46 record (60%) over 7 years (1946-52)

Barney Steen - 188-86 record (68.6%) over 13 years (1954-66)

(Anthony) Don Vroon - 140-105 record (57.1%) over 11 years (1967-70, 1978-84)

Ralph Honderd - 114-40 record (74%) over 7 years (1971-77)

Ed Douma - 254-72 record (77.9%) over 12 years (1985-96)

Kevin Vande Streek - 435-208 record (67.7%) over 23 years (1997-2019)

Kevin Vande Streek Year by Year at Calvin College

Year Overall MIAA Finish

1996-97 17-8 10-2 (2nd place) MIAA Tournament Finals

1997-98 16-10 8-4 (T-2nd place) MIAA Tournament Semifinals

1998-99 19-7 10-4 (T-1st place) MIAA Tournament Semifinals

1999-00 30-2 14-0 (1st place) National Champions

2000-01 23-5 10-2 (1st place) NCAA III Tournament 2nd Round

2001-02 20-7 9-3 (1st place) MIAA Tournament Finals

2002-03 16-11 7-5 (T-3rd place) MIAA Tournament Semifinals

2003-04 19-10 8-4 (3rd place) NCAA III Tournament 1st Round

2004-05 27-7 11-3 (2nd place) NCAA III Tournament National Semis

2005-06 23-7 13-1 (1st place) NCAA III Tournament 2nd Round

2006-07 19-10 10-4 (2nd place) NCAA III Tournament 2nd Round

2007-08 16-11 9-5 (3rd place) MIAA Tournament Finals

2008-09 19-8 12-2 (1st place) MIAA Tournament Finals

2009-10 19-9 12-2 (1st place) MIAA Tournament Finals

2010-11 16-12 9-5 (2nd place) MIAA Tournament Finals

2011-12 13-13 8-6 (T-3rd place) MIAA Tournament Semifinals

2012-13 26-4 13-1 (1st place) NCAA III Tournament 3rd Round

2013-14 24-6 12-2 (2nd place) NCAA III Tournament 3rd Round

2014-15 22-7 12-2 (1st place) NCAA III Tournament 2nd Round

2015-16 10-15 5-9 (6th place) Regular Season

2016-17 17-11 10-4 (2nd place) NCAA III Tournament 1st Round

2017-18 10-15 6-8 (5th place) Regular Season

2018-19 14-13 8-6 (T-3rd place) MIAA Tournament Semifinals

