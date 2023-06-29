Kirk Cousins returns to West Michigan to host youth football camp

He sees joy and passion in the eyes of his campers. It makes him that much more excited to give back.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last NFL season, Kirk Cousins set an league record, coming back from down 33 points to lead the Vikings to a win.

On Thursday, he came back to his community to give back with a football camp. Around 500 kids showed up at the MSA Fieldhouse to meet the NFL quarterback. This was his first camp since before the pandemic.

NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins is back in West Michigan for his youth football camp!



Hear from the former @HCFBMaroons star tonight on @wzzm13 @KirkCousins8 @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/Pfuhxt3is7 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) June 29, 2023

The Holland Christian High School grad, who has played in countless big games in the NFL and for the Michigan State Spartans, says middle school and high school was his favorite time of football.

"It's a thrill to be back in West Michigan and to be able to meet so many football fans," Cousins said. "To interact with them is a real pleasure. We're looking forward to the evening. It should be a great time. Hopefully we have a few Vikings fans. I missed all of the Lions fans. I think we have a few Spartans fans although there will be some Wolverines out there."

He sees joy and passion in the eyes of his campers. It makes him that much more excited to give back.

"Michigan has been and likely will always be home," Cousins said. "This is our permanent address. We get back here as much as we can. Unfortunately, life pulls us away quite a bit but the summer is the time to be here for us and our schedule so it's easy for us to get out here and put out a camp this summer here."

Cousins held a tiny scrimmage with each age group and threw passes to several of the kids. Thursday was not so much about drills, but having a good time.

"Obviously, with almost 500 kids in a short amount of time, it's tough but you just want to be able to interact with as many kids as possible and hopefully they come away loving the game of football and excited for their future athletically," Cousins said. "If we can impart some life lessons to them in a quick couple of hours, we will do that as well."