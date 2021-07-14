Korda sisters team for share of LPGA Tour lead in Midland

The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics, joining Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson in Tokyo.

MIDLAND, Mich. — Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Wednesday for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura joined "Team Jelly" and Pajaree Anannarukarn-Aditi Ashok and Jillian Hollis-Lauren Stephenson atop the leaderboard at Midland Country Club.

The teams will play best ball Thursday, alternate shot Friday and close with best ball Saturday.

Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women's PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world ranking. The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics, joining Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson in Tokyo.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.