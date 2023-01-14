Lakers come back to defeat Saginaw Valley State 66-62

Marius Grazulis was solid again down low, scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State men’s basketball team came back to defeat Saginaw Valley, 66-62, on Saturday afternoon inside of the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena.

Trevon Gunter was clutch down the stretch for the Lakers, sinking three triples in the final 6:15 of play to complete a GVSU (9-8, 3-4 GLIAC) comeback that saw the Lakers down as many as 10 in the second half.

Gunter scored a game-high 19 points on a 7-for-11 shooting performance from the field and went 5-for-7 from behind the 3-point line. Gunter added seven rebounds for the Lakers and a pair of steals.

The defining stretch for GVSU was from the 7:46 mark of the second half until there was 3:59 on the clock. The Lakers went on a 15-4 run over that 4:11 span. Gunter scored eight in that spurt, including two of those clutch 3s. A Britain Harris triple ended the run for the Lakers and put them at a five-point advantage.

Harris showed his own clutch gene, icing the game for GVSU, making four free throws in the final moments. Harris scored 10 for the Lakers and added eight rebounds.

Marius Grazulis was solid again down low, scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds. Daniel Kiely made his third start of the year and led the Lakers with five assists.

The Lakers outshot the Cardinals (9-8, 4-3), marking the ninth occasion this season when GVSU finishes the game with a better shooting percentage than its opponent. The Lakers are 8-1 when they outshoot their opponent.