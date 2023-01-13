Lamar Norman Jr. puts an emphasis on getting to the paint

Norman also nailed 11 free throws in the final four minutes of action.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan men's basketball team hopes it can go on a win streak for the first time this season on Saturday.

In order for the Broncos to win consecutive games for the first time of the year, Western Michigan might want to rely on one of its veterans.

In the 85-79 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, only one Bronco outscored the previously ranked No. 1 player in the country Emoni Bates, who scored 23 points.

That was Lamar Norman Jr. who poured in a game-high 25 points in the Broncos first MAC victory of the season.

The former Godwin Heights High School basketball star shot a season-best 83 percent from inside the three-point line while taking at least five shots from that range.

"Making the best play for the team and not myself," Norman said. "I appreciate the coaches making plays for me to help me get down hill and to the free throw line. I feel like just staying poised and strong minded really helps me."

Norman also nailed 11 free throws in the final four minutes of action. That all comes from him putting an emphasis on driving in the lane and limiting his shot from deep.

"He's used to it," Western Michigan head coach Dwayne Stephens said. "He's been doing it for a long time. He did it since high school. He did it here last year and we are going to rely on him in those moments. It's funny. I hold my breath every time he gets knocked down because he is not the biggest guy but he has a big heart and that's why he's a special player."