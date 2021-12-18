x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Larkin's first career hat trick powers Red Wings past Devils

Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2.
Credit: AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, second from left, celebrates with center Kyle Criscuolo (42), right wing Riley Barber (26) and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) after scoring a hat trick against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT — Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves. Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start. 

Larkin scored with 4:21 remaining in the opening period. He completed his hat trick during the second period.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Victim of Oxford school shooting named honorary Spartan Dawg