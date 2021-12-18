Larkin's first career hat trick powers Red Wings past Devils

Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves. Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start.

Larkin scored with 4:21 remaining in the opening period. He completed his hat trick during the second period.

