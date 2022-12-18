Late free throws against McKendree lifts GVSU to third straight victory

It was a back-and-forth affair with 13 lead changes and nine ties.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State men’s basketball team won its third consecutive game, defeating McKendree, 72-69, on Sunday afternoon inside of the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena.

The Laker (6-6) defense was stout on Sunday, especially down the stretch. GVSU didn’t allow a field goal in the final 6:13 of the game. The Lakers forced 13 Bearcat (4-5) turnovers, including five in the final six minutes of play.

It was a back-and-forth affair with 13 lead changes and nine ties. The biggest lead of the game was just seven points (McKendree led by seven in the first half). The Lakers took the final lead of the game with 2:10 remaining and held on for the victory.

Marius Grazulis led the way for GVSU with 15 points. Grazulis had 11 points come from the free-throw line. He made seven of his free throws in the final seven minutes of play. Grazulis added seven rebounds and made two shots from the field.

Luke Toliver made three 3-pointers for GVSU and made all three free throws from a foul during a 3-point shot to total 12 points. Trevon Gunter also scored 10 points for the Lakers on a 4-for-9 performance from the field.

Grazulis’ seven rebounds was a team-high but Daniel Kiely and Britain Harris were close behind with six rebounds apiece. Trevor Smith led GVSU with four assists.

GVSU held McKendree to just eight 3-point makes. The Bearcats came into the contest averaging almost 11 per game, which was 14th-best in the country. The Lakers won the battle on the glass, outrebounding McKendree 38-34, including a 16-9 advantage on the offensive glass.