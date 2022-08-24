Most wins in history: Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announces retirement

Hutchins has the most wins in NCAA softball history.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The biggest winner in Michigan history is calling it a career.

Legendary Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement on Wednesday.

Hutchins has accomplished quite a lot in her 39 season as a head coach. She won 1,707 career games, which is the most in NCAA softball history.

Hutchins also helped lead the Wolverines to the College Softball World Series championship in 2005.

In her 38 seasons as the head coach at Michigan, the Wolverines never finished with a losing record.

Hutchins released a lengthy statement on her retirement:

"I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude," said Hutchins. "I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.

"There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity. I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women's athletics and softball here at Michigan. I especially want to thank Warde Manuel and Lisa Savoury for their tremendous support for me personally and for our program.

"I am most thankful for the relationships that this sport has given me. I want to express my respect for and admiration to all of my coaching colleagues and rivals, as the competition has made softball one of the greatest sports in college athletics. I thank everyone who has ever served in a support role for Michigan softball, from our athletic trainers and strength coaches to academic counselors, equipment managers, field crew, and the list goes on. They have contributed greatly to our success, and their commitment is so appreciated. I especially want to thank the staffs that served Michigan with me over many years but in particular my longtime assistant coaches Jennifer Brundage and Bonnie Tholl, whose loyalty and commitment is unparalleled. I am forever indebted to and share all success with them.

"To the fans of Alumni Field, YOU are the BEST, and I will love you all forever. Thank you for creating one of the best environments in college softball. And to all the Women of Michigan softball, the alumnae who built this program since 1978, I am so honored to have been a part of your lives and journeys. You don't go to Michigan for four years, you go to Michigan for life. As a coach, my greatest joy and the ultimate reward has not been measured in wins and championships. Success is measured by the many, many people who fill your life.

"For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good Luck. And forever, Go Blue!"

Before her 38 seasons in Ann Arbor, Hutchins spent one season as the head softball coach at Ferris State University.

Michigan announced that Bonnie Tholl will replace Hutchins. She spent the last 29 years as Michigan's top assistant.

