WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals fans have waited a long time for the team's first trip to the World Series. But few have waited longer than 95-year-old Norman Willis.

"He has lived passionately in all areas of his life and baseball has just simply been a strong thread in that mix," Kelly Ooten, his granddaughter, said.

Willis grew up on V Street in Northwest D.C. listening to Washington Senators games on a transistor radio. The family says it was one of the first transistor radios on Willis' block.

Willis was born in 1924, the same year the Washington Senators won its first World Series. At age eight, Willis said he saw Babe Ruth hit a home run in Griffith Stadium. In 1933, he witnessed the Senators face the New York Giants in the World Series. The Senators, ultimately, lost to the Giants 4-1.

Willis even wrote a book about Washington’s first baseball franchise, titled, "Washington Senators All-Time Greats."

Now, Willis' family hopes his lifelong love of D.C. baseball will be honored by the Washington Nationals. They want the Nationals to let Willis throw out the first pitch before one of the team's World Series games. The family has started a social media campaign to try and encourage the Nationals to grant Willis' first pitch wish.

"Throwing out the first pitch and participating in such a historic moment would be incredible," Ooten said.

The family said Willis and his wife Frances have been Nationals season ticket holders since baseball returned to D.C. in 2005. Last year, Willis met Nationals Managers Davey Martinez at a fan event, and Willis gave Martinez a signed copy of his Senators book.

Kelly Ooten said her grandfather’s message to Martinez was from the heart.

"Win it all," Ooten said her grandfather told Martinez. "I don’t have much time."

Willis' wife Frances died after a long illness in February, but that hasn’t stopped Willis. He still travels to Nationals Park from Charlottesville, Virginia, where he now lives in assisted living.

Willis was at Nationals Park Tuesday night waving a red Nationals "rally towel" when the team completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals to win its first National League Championship.

"During that game, we only got one picture of him waving his Nats towel and soaking in the moment,” Ooten said. “He wouldn't take his eyes off the field because he said we've got a game to win."

