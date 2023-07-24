Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoids structural damage to knee, AP source says

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down Monday with a noncontact injury, a person familiar with his test results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johson's injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field after grabbing his right knee during a noncontact drill.

The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.

If the 25-year-old defensive back had a long-term injury, rookie Brian Branch likely will have a chance to play an increased role sooner than was expected.

Detroit drafted the Alabama nickel corner in the second round with the 45th pick overall. The second-team All-America defensive back was one of two players in major college football to defend at least 20 passes and have four sacks over the previous three seasons.