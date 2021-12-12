x
Lions fall to Broncos 38-10

The Lions were coming off their first win of the season but were waylaid by COVID-19 setbacks.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after making an interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas with a 38-10 win over Detroit and tributes including a video montage and a moment of silence. 

It was on the field where they did their best to remember their humble former receiver who died at his home in Georgia on Thursday at age 33. The Broncos lit up the Lions the way Thomas did to so many teams during his time in Denver that included two Super Bowl trips with Peyton Manning. 

The Lions were coming off their first win of the season but were waylaid by COVID-19 setbacks.

