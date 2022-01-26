Local Lions fan gets free trip to watch Matthew Stafford play in NFC Championship

A West Michigan Lions fan gets a free trip to LA to watch Matthew Stafford play in the NFC Championship courtesy of Rams fans.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lions fan is going to experience something that most Lions fans never dreamed was possible. Going to the NFC Championship game to watch their favorite player.

The favorite player we are talking about is former Lions QB, Matthew Stafford. Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams at the end of last season for QB Jared Goff and several draft picks. Stafford has since led the Rams to a 12-5 season and the NFC Championship Game.

AJ Ferenz is a Lions fan, but more importantly, he is a die hard Matthew Stafford fan. AJ has been following Stafford all season and after his girlfriend, Karlee Nichole, uploaded a video of him cheering on Stafford and the Rams in the last few seconds of Sunday's game, he now has the gift of a lifetime.

The video of AJ going nuts during the Rams' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started to go viral on Twitter and a Rams fan took it on himself to start a campaign to get AJ to the NFC Championship Game.

Rams fan Holden Cantor started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy tickets to the game, plane tickets and hotel accommodations for AJ and his girlfriend, Karlee. The GoFundMe asked for $1,500 but quickly raised over $3,000 in under 24 hours.

"Watching AJ celebrate Matthew Stafford's success with so much passion made me want to put this together. I am trying to raise money to buy some tickets, flight, and hotel for this weekends game for him and his girlfriend so they can be there rooting on Stafford loud and proud. Lets go Ramily!," Cantor wrote in the GoFundMe description.

AJ and his girlfriend are now planning their trip to Los Angeles to watch the Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The game is on Sunday, Jan 30. at 6:30 p.m.

