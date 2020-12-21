Lions fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs

x
The Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last month.
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, Brayden Coombs of the Detroit Lions directs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at their team headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. Detroit dismissedCoombs on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 three plus weeks after parting ways with general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia. (Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, Pool)

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs. 

The team announced the move a day after falling to 1-2 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and 5-9 overall this season. Former Detroit coach Matt Patricia hired Coombs in January after he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 seasons, his final seven years with them as assistant special teams coach. 

The Lions fired Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last month. Detroit has struggled this season, but it has been relatively strong on special teams under the 34-year-old Coombs. 

