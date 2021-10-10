x
Lions lose lead with seconds left in the game, continue winless season

The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs down Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. 

New Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. 

Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them. 

The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5.

Alexander Mattison fumbled on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts. 

The Lions took the lead on a TD and Campbell's gamble.

