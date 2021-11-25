x
Lions QB Goff is in and Chicago WR Robinson is out of lineup

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active against the Chicago Bears.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, front right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active against the Chicago Bears. Goff was listed as questionable to play Thursday after missing Sunday’s three-point loss at Cleveland with an oblique injury. 

Detroit left third-string quarterback David Blough inactive, leaving the team with Tim Boyle as Goff’s backup. 

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is inactive for a second straight game with a hamstring injury. 

The Bears will have their starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson in the lineup after both were questionable. 

Chicago previously ruled out rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was hurt during last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

