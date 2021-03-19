x
Lions re-sign long snapper Don Muhlbach for 18th season

Muhlbach ranks No. 2 on the team’s all-time list with 260 games and just seven player
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach runs off the field during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. The Lions made the move Friday, retaining the two-time Pro Bowl player for an 18th season.

Muhlbach ranks No. 2 on the team’s all-time list with 260 games and just seven players in league history have played more games with one franchise than him.

 Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson played in a franchise-record 327 games from 1992 to 2012. Baltimore gave Muhlbach a chance as an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M in 2004, but cut him and that same year he began a long career in Detroit.

