Lions running back Jamaal Williams celebrates milestones in win over Packers

Williams wants more for himself in 2023.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Lions 2022 season comes to an end with the team turning around after a 1-6 start to finish above .500 at 9-8 overall following the 20-16 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The star for the Lions on Sunday night, and the heart and soul of the team all season long, was running back Jamaal Williams. He made that apparent from training camp during HBO's Hard Knocks, where he led an inspired speech to get more wins in 2022.

The Lions did not just get wins, but Williams hit some big time milestones.

Williams rushed for 1,000 yards in a single season for the first time in his six-year career.

He also ran for two touchdowns against the Packers bringing his season total to 17. That breaks Barry Sanders' single season Lions record that was set back in 1991.

"The crazy part is I write goals for myself every year," Williams said. "This year, I have hit a lot of them. I look at my goal list now. Check, check, check and I've got one on there, the rushing record, has a check that I did not even have on my goal list. I am just blessed for it. It makes me even more hungry."

While Williams is proud of his accomplishments, so is the rest of the team.

"Everyone is happy for Jamaal," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I can tell you this offensively, all of those guys, the fact that he got 1,000 yards and beat Barry's record or surpassed it means a lot to that offensive line, the tight ends, everybody involved in that run game. Hell, the receivers have a hand in it. Everyone to a man. Man, they are excited for Jamaal."

One of the big questions for the offseason, what will the Lions do with Jamaal Williams? The running back will be a free agent this offseason.

