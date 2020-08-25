x
Photos: Lions skip practice after discussing shooting of Jacob Blake

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. The players were reacting to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin. 

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. 

Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room. 

1 / 7
AP
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. The players were reacting to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

