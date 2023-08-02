Lions want to see wide receiver Jameson Williams polish his game in training camp

Williams is still looking to clean up his hand mechanics in camp.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions might have made two selections in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might as well have been three.

That's because 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is participating in his first training camp with Detroit.

The talented wide receiver out of Alabama recorded just one catch last season that just so happened to be a 41-yard touchdown reception.

Williams is still looking to polish up his hand mechanics in camp. He's had a few dropped passes, but he has also stood out with a few deep balls showing off that track speed in the team's ninth training camp practice in Allen Park.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Williams needs to get up to speed and he is giving him "tons of reps" before he is kicked out of the building. Mostly, Campbell wants to see him develop a rapport with quarterback Jared Goff before his six-game suspension for gambling.

"It'll never probably be one of these elite pass catchers that you have seen, but it will be just fine," Campbell said. "With his speed and what he is able to do but there is a number of things he can do to clean up with it. Time on task. Work through it. Because, honestly, there are some things that just a simple thing of the way your hands by ball location, pinky-to-pinky, thumb-to-thumb, that will go a long way for him."

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was back at practice on Wednesday after being put in concussion protocol on Sunday.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson went down with a non-contact leg injury.

