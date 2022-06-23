LMCU Ballpark leaves strong impression on Northwoods League

The night was all about the exposure of the Northwoods League to the Grand Rapids area. A league full of highly competitive summer college baseball.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second straight week, there has not been any minor league baseball at LMCU Ballpark as the Whitecaps are out on the road.

However, baseball was played in the ballpark on Wednesday night.

The Northwoods League made its LMCU Ballpark debut in a matchup between the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The Growlers ended up victorious taking down Traverse City 7-4, but that was not what the night was about.

The night was all about the exposure of the Northwoods League to the Grand Rapids area. The Northwoods league is highly competitive summer college baseball. The rosters consist of college baseball players from all over the country hoping to improve their game and gain some recognition from pro scouts.

Pit Spitters general manager Mickey Graham says playing at a minor league ball park does wonders for the game.

“We'd love to make this an annual event,” Graham said. “As we are starting to expose what Pit Spitters baseball is, Northwoods league baseball, you know high-level college baseball is to fans, we think this can grow and grow.”

The Northwoods League has three teams: the Kalamazoo Growlers, the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

No Northwoods League games are scheduled to be played at LMCU Ballpark for the remainder of 2022.

