LMCU Ballpark plays Central Michigan University's fight song at Whitecaps game

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark has always celebrated Michiganders during the Whitecaps games. This week, they're giving kudos to an opposing player.

Zavier Warren is an infielder for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a team in the Milwaukee Brewers system. He was drafted by them in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft while a student at Central Michigan University (CMU).

During Warren's first at bat of the series on Tuesday, the PA system at LMCU Ballpark played CMU's fight song as he stepped up to the plate.

"[It was] nice to hear it again," Warren said.

At the Whitecaps game tonight against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with former CMU infielder Zavier Warren batting sixth for Wisconsin. The Whitecaps played the CMU fight song for Warren’s walk-up song. pic.twitter.com/JIPfI7rcyo — Austin Chastain (@ChastainAJ) July 12, 2022

It's not the first time Warren has heard the CMU fight song this season. Earlier this year, the Timber Rattlers traveled to Midland to play the Great Lakes Loons. Dow Diamond also played it for him there.

The Southfield, Michigan native was admittedly surprised both times he heard it and is glad to receive Michigan love.

"Oh it's really cool," Warren said. "The CMU ties run really deep. It's a tight community so anytime I get to interact with those people, it is really nice. Feels pretty good being back here. I was in Michigan already this season at Great Lakes. It's nice being here with family, friends and CMU guys I played with coming around. It's nice to play in front of lots of friends and family."

Warren says loved ones have already come to watch him play throughout the week, with more coming for the weekend.

So far, Warren is two-for-eight in the series against West Michigan with two RBI.

First pitch between the Timber Rattlers and the Whitecaps is at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

