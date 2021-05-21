Local PGA professional to compete in PGA Championship

Ben Cook of Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland, Mich., is one of 20 PGA professionals to qualify for the PGA Championship.

A local PGA professional is fulfilling his lifelong dream of competing in the 103rd PGA Championship.

Cook qualified for the tour Friday and will play throughout the weekend.

Cook will be competing alongside Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and some of the greatest golfers in the game.

The PGA Championship takes place May 20 through May 23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

As a golf professional, competing on tour is not the primary job Cook does day to day. At Yankee Springs, Cook manages the entire facility, oversees member programs as well as executing player development programs.

You can watch Cook compete in the PGA Championship all weekend on ESPN.

