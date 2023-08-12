Caledonia High School graduate hoping to turn heads at U.S. Amateur Golf Championship

Arie Jackman has been golfing since his freshman year of high school. Since then, he's been preparing for his biggest move yet of his golf career.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Caledonia High School graduate Arie Jackman has been hard at work this summer at the Egypt Valley Country Club.

While competitive golf is not anything new to him, soon he'll be taking on one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the country: The U.S. Amateur Championship in Denver.

"It's the biggest amateur golf tournament in the world," said Jackman. "312 of the best amateurs in the world that qualified or were exempt, go and compete for the trophy."

Jackman will tee off on Monday at Cherry Hills Country Club. He'll hope to last until Sunday for the tournament's championship round.

"I've been looking out for that email for weeks and weeks," said Jackman. "And for it to finally come through, after not really knowing if it ever would was a big relief. "

Jackman has been preparing for this moment when he started golfing his freshman year of high school.

His senior year was canceled due to COVID-19. His first year on the golf team at Grand Rapids Community College was also cancelled.

"It was a bummer," said Jackman. "But at the same time, I had a lot to look forward to was had to do GRCC that fall. Which that fall season ended up getting canceled as well. So yeah, it was kind of time to practice and not compete. Just worked on my game."

His GRCC golf coach, John Forton, is more than proud of his former player making it this far. An achievement he said doesn't surprise him.

"He's one of the most wonderful people you'd ever want to meet," said Forton. "He's a consummate team player. He just does a tremendous job with anything that comes his way as far as practicing and getting ready to play golf. He was a great team leader and my team captain. And he's just a tremendous person. He's probably the hardest-working individual I've ever had on my golf team."

Jackman said he is more than ready to take the next step in his career.

"I'm just looking forward to competing like I said, it's going to be cool to be able to see how they stack up against some of the best players in the world," said Jackman. "Hopefully I can play well and compete."

