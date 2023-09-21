Fennville High School cancels the rest of varsity football season

Injuries on the varsity team led the school to decide to cancel the rest of the season. The JV season will continue as planned.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Fennville High School has canceled the rest of its varsity football season.

The decision to cancel the season came after several key players on the varsity team were injured, leaving the starting lineup with mostly freshmen and sophomores.

According to a statement from the Director of Athletics/Community Recreation, Wendell Hughes III, the remaining players on the varsity team were "undersized and did not possess the experience necessary to safely compete at a varsity level."

"We simply do not have enough healthy players to continue supporting both a JV and varsity team this season," Hughes said in the statement.

The JV schedule will still be played out.

There are currently five seniors on the varsity football team. One is also a member of the varsity volleyball team and another is also a member of the varsity soccer team. The other three seniors will be asked to continue as members of the football team.

The seniors will be able to continue participating in practice and invited to act as assistant coaches during JV games, the school said.

The two juniors from the varsity team will be permitted to play in JV games.

There will still be a senior night held for the football players as well as the cheerleaders and members of the marching band.

Hughes said the future of Fennville football is strong, with 23 underclassmen currently participating at the high school level.

"We are confident that this will be a one-year hiatus, and we will return to varsity play in the fall of 2024," Hughes said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.