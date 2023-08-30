Hart High School football inspired to win by special message from Detroit Lions star player

A generous community member paid for a personalized Cameo message from Amon-Ra St. Brown to share with the Hart varsity football team.

HART, Mich. — If you're a football fan in Michigan, you're well aware the Detroit Lions aren't used to winning a lot of games. If you're a football fan in West Michigan, specifically, you probably know the Hart Pirates aren't used to it either. The team has never earned a spot in the playoffs in the programs entire history.

But this year, they hope that could change with the help of one of those boys in Honolulu Blue.

The Pirates got a special message from Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of their first game of the season.

"It was very shocking for everybody in the classroom," says senior quarterback Connor Edwards, describing the moment his team was shown the video.

It's through the website Cameo, where anyone can pay to have a celebrity send a personalized message.

"You guys have put in the work and now its time to go show off," St. Brown says in part of the video.

Head coach Joe Tanis says the video was paid for by a generous community member.

"For somebody to do that, and just, kind of, help enhance the experience of the high school football, it's a cool thing," says Tanis.

It's a gift with more parallels than you might expect.

Tanis took over the Pirates in 2021. That's when general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell took charge in Detroit, taking St. Brown in their first draft together.

Even the team's records are similar in that time.

"We took big steps in year two and we both all have big expectations for year three," says Tanis. "So it was kind of cool that it ties in that way."

The big expectation for both teams, a trip to the playoffs.

While St. Brown works to achieve that in Detroit, Hart's players appreciate his message to them to do the same.

"It's really going to uplift us and, like, give us that confidence that we need," says Edwards.

"Our coaches believe in us, Amon-Ra believes in us, you know, and once we get most of the people in our community believe in us, it's just, it's gonna be wonderful," says senior linebacker Joaquin Flores.

To watch the full video from St. Brown, click here.

