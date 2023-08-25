Week 1 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action on the first night of the 2023 high school football season.

MICHIGAN, USA — Despite some severe weather across the state, some West Michigan high schools avoided the weather and were still able to kick off their 2023 football season.

Starting out with our game of the week, the Vikings scored a big win in the first-ever matchup between these two teams last season.

The Crusaders were on a march to change those results this year, however, Whitehall prevailed with a 34 - 28 win.

Next up for the second straight year, Grandville opened their season against Grand Blanc.

The game was last at 41 Grandville, 13 Grand Blanc with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Onto the lakeshore, Reeths-Puffer and Grand Haven continued their week-one rivalry.

With the Rockets leading 14-7 the game was postponed.

Kenowa Hills made the trip up I-96 to face off against Fruitport.

And the trip was worth it as Kenowa Hills won 18-10. The Knights will play at their new turf field next week.

Spring Lake and Montague played quite the game last year, leaving many wondering how things would go this time around.

The Lakers took the win 34-28.

Orchard View and Holton both finished last season with no wins, but someone would be walking off the field with a win tonight.

The Cardinals won big, 52-6.

