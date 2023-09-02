Week 2 Friday highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action for week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.

Our game of the week for Friday night features Grand Rapids Union at West Catholic. The rivalry between the two teams means a lot on the West side of Grand Rapids.

PART 1: Grand Rapids Union vs Grand Rapids West Catholic, Rockford vs Mona Shores, De La Salle vs Muskegon, East Grand Rapids vs South Christian.

Starting next year, Grand Rapids Union and Grand Rapids West Catholic will be conference opponents again. But for Friday night's game they faced off as non-conference opponents in a rivalry that divides households on the West side of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids West Catholic won, 63-21.

It's hard to have a better start to your season than the one the Rockford Rams pulled off in their first week after putting the hurt on Muskegon. This week they'd face another road battle against Mona Shores, who had a pretty good start to their season as well.

Rockford won, 31-8.

After their week one loss to Rockford, Muskegon didn't have much time to dust off and recover as Warren De La Salle rolled in to town to face off.

Warren De La Salle won, 41-28.

South Christian has only defeated East Grand Rapids once, but it was last year as the sailors were charting their course to Ford Field.

East Grand Rapids won, 23-21.

PART 2: River Rouge vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central, North Farmington vs Caledonia, Tri County vs Reed City.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central didn't start their season off as planned as they lost to the defending state champs from Illinois last week. With little time to lick their wounds they faced off against Detroit-area powerhouse River Rouge Friday.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central won, 38-6.

Caledonia started their season off with a win at Michigan Stadium in week one, week two they were back on their home turf against North Farmington.

Caledonia won, 42-7.

Not many teams had to worry about their conference schedules week two, but Tri County and Reed City sure did. The two teams shared the conference title with Big Rapids last year, this year the Vikings and the Coyotes are wanting that title all to themselves.

Tri County won, 28-20.

