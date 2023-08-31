Week 2 Thursday highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action for week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.

Week two of the high school football season is here and 13 ON YOUR SIDElines has all of the highlights.

Our game of the week features East Kentwood and Byron Center, Thursday's game is the first time the two neighboring schools have faced off in football since 1966.

PART 1: East Kentwood vs Byron Center, North Muskegon vs Muskegon Catholic, Unity Christian vs Oakridge, Belding vs Spring Lake, Holland Christian vs Wayland.

East Kentwood and Byron Center both came in to Thursday's game 1-and-0, and ready to duke it out in our Game of the Week.

Byron Center won 33-16.

North Muskegon and Muskegon Catholic Central (MCC) faced off at MCC Thursday, North Muskegon came into this week after a win against Pewamo-Westphalia, while Muskegon Catholic Central was looking to rebound after an opening week loss.

North Muskegon won 41-21.

After dropping their season opener against Whitehall last week, Unity took on Oakridge Thursday.

Unity Christian won 33-21.

Spring Lake and Belding faced off on Thursday for the first time since a 2013 playoff game that came down to the wire.

Spring Lake won 34-28.

Holland Christian made the trip out to Wayland for another battle of 1-and-0 teams.

Holland Christian won 35-49.

PART 2: Cedar Springs vs Zeeland West, Portage Central vs Forest Hills Central, Jenison vs Forest Hills Northern, White Cloud vs Hart, Ravenna vs Montague.

Cedar Springs had a tough task taking on Zeeland West as they've faced the Dux five times before and have yet to come out on top.

Zeeland West won 36-7.

Forest Hills Central hosted Portage Central hoping for a repeat of the 42-nothing beating they gave the Mustangs last season.

Forest Hills Central won 26-6.

Also in the Forest Hills district was Forest Hills Northern, looking for just their second win ever against Jenison.

Forest Hills Northern won 21-0.

Historically speaking, football season hasn't been a great time in Hart and White Cloud, but now both teams are coming off their first winning seasons in a while.

Hart won 52-28.

Ravenna and Montague went into Thursday's game looking for their first win of the season.

Montague won 39-34.

PART 3: Fruitport vs Grand Rapids Christian, Comstock park vs Holland, Lee vs Calvin Christian.

After a rough start to their seasons both Grand Rapids Christian and Fruitport were looking to right the ship before the conference slate begins.

Grand Rapids Christian won 36-22.

Comstock Park and Holland were two more teams trying to get in the win column after tough games last week.

Comstock Park won 40-26.

The fan vote for our 13th game on Thursday was for a little 8-man ball between Lee and Calvin Christian. It was the 23rd meeting between the two schools, who were both coming off big week one wins.

Lee won 58-34.

