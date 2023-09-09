Week 3 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action for week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.

Our game of the week is the rivalry game between East Grand Rapids and Lowell. This is the first undefeated showdown between these two programs since 2017.

PART 1: Lowell vs East Grand Rapids, Forest Hills Northern vs Byron Center, Coopersville vs West Catholic, Unity Christian vs Spring Lake.

Between the years 2000 and 2010, East Grand Rapids versus Lowell was must see TV here on 13 On Your Sidelines. And in the last decade, the teams have still been respectable, but gone are the days when you can count on both to put up double digits in the win column.

East Grand Rapids won 42-14.

Byron Center is coming off a Game of the Week win over East Kentwood, and Forest Hills Northern hasn't given up a single point all year.

Byron Center won 35-7.

Maybe no school has had a better offensive start to the year than West Catholic, beating Edwardsburg and Union by a combined score of 119 to 33. But Coopersville has had two blowout wins of their own.

West Catholic won 17-14.

Unity Christian started the season with a three-game road trip, and it ended tonight in Spring Lake where the Crusaders took on the undefeated Lakers.

Spring Lake won 34-28.

PART 2: East Kentwood vs Hudsonville, Reeths-Puffer vs Mona Shores, Hastings vs Whitehall.

Coming into this week there were three undefeated teams left in the O-K Red… Rockford, Caledonia, and Hudsonville. Tonight the Eagles were trying to make sure they keep that goose egg in their loss column as they took on East Kentwood.

Hudsonville won 17-14.

Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer have a long standing rivalry. And it's been pretty evenly matched... as long as you don't count the last decade. Mona Shores has won eight of the last nine games between these two teams.

Mona Shores won 28-10.

Whitehall is coming off a 55-nothing road dub last week at Tecumseh and tonight they were hoping to keep it going against Hastings.

Whitehall won 56-28.

PART 3: Northview vs Greenville, Zeeland East vs Grand Rapids Union, Wayland vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Northview and Greenville finished at the bottom of the O-K White standings last year, however, the Wildcats are off to a 2-and-0 start and the Jackets are coming off their first road win in four years.

Northview won 35-34.

Coming into Friday night, Grand Rapids Union had never beaten Zeeland East in 11 tries.

Zeeland won 63-27.

Wayland beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central the first time they met in 2008. Since then, the Cougars have won 10-straight against the Wildcats.

Grand Rapids Catholic Center won 42-7.

PART 4: Montague vs Orchard View, Big Rapids vs Central Montcalm, Hamilton vs Fruitport.

Last year Montague put a hurting on Orchard View 42-6. But this is a new Cardinals team, already they have as many wins this year as they did in the past three seasons combined.

Montague won 33-8.

Friday night Central Montcalm hosted Big Rapids in a C-S-A-A Gold showdown.

Big Rapids won 37-0.

Our fan-voted thirteenth and final game for Friday night was Hamilton vs Fruitport.

Hamilton won 44-19.

