Week 4 highlights of West MI high school football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDELINES is here to bring you all the exciting action for week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.

MICHIGAN, USA — Week four of high school football is here and 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group, has all your highlights.

PART 1: Caledonia vs Rockford, Hamilton vs Allendale, Coopersville vs Spring Lake, Muskegon vs Mona Shores

Starting off with out game of the week, last year Rockford won the O-K Red title after thumping Caledonia in week nine. But the Scots got the last laugh when they beat the Rams two weeks later in a playoff thriller that ended up being the "Game of the Year." Then, Caledonia went on to play in the state title game.

Rockford won, 42-16.

Next up, a battle of two undefeated teams, Hamilton and Allendale squared off to stay perfect. The Hawkeyes have already won more games than they did last year, and the Falcons could match last year's win total with a victory tonight.

Allendale won, 61-38.

Coopersville and Spring Lake have met up every season since 2010. Spring Lake was undefeated coming into Friday night's game. And Coopersville fell just short last week against a very good West Catholic team.

Spring Lake won, 20-19.

Muskegon versus Mona Shores has been a huge game every year for the last decade or so. And it still is, but Friday night's game had a different feel to it. Coming into Friday night the Big Reds and Sailors had combined for a record of just 3-and-3 so far this season.

Muskegon won, 42-21

PART 2: Whitehall vs Montague, Forest Hills Eastern vs South Christian, East Kentwood vs Grandville.

Montague and Whitehall is one of West Michigan's oldest and most evenly matched rivalries. The two teams have been crossing White Lake to face each other since the early 1900's. Whitehall had won two straight against the Wildcats coming into Friday night's "Battle for the Bell."

Whitehall won, 35-0.

Back in 2015, Forest Hills Eastern made it all the way to the state semi-finals. That year was also the last time the Hawks beat South Christian. The question Friday night was if Eastern could break their seven-game skid against the Sailors.

South Christian won, 32-29.

In Grandville the Bulldogs were up against Kentwood. In Friday night's match-up Grandville was looking to beat Kentwood for the fifth consecutive season.

Grandville won, 43-28.

PART 3: Forest Hills Central vs Forest Hills Northern, Lowell vs Northview, Unity Christian vs West Catholic.

It's been a long time since Forest Hills Northern has beaten their in-district rivals from Forest Hills Central. The Rangers have won nine straight games in the series dating back to 2005. But with the huskies showing a lot of promise this season, they were looking to beat Central Friday night.

Forest Hills Central won, 38-6.

Northview came into this week 3-and-0 for the first time since 2011. And with 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES M-V-P of the Week Armaan Irving at the helm, they'd look to stay perfect Friday night against Lowell. It wouldn't be easy. The Red Arrows had won 4-straight against the Wildcats coming into this one.

Lowell won, 43-0.

Unity Christian has had one of the toughest schedules in Michigan so far. They've played Whitehall, Oakridge, and Spring Lake. The rough road continued tonight as they hosted undefeated West Catholic. The two teams played eight times before Friday night and the series had been dead even.

West Catholic won, 68-27.

PART 4: North Muskegon vs Hesperia, Kent City vs White Cloud, Tri City vs Newaygo.

North Muskegon has put small schools across the state on notice this season. The Norsemen were 3-and-0 Friday night when they hosted Hesperia while the Panthers went into the game looking to beat North Muskegon for the first time since 2015.

North Muskegon won, 69-7.

Last year was White Cloud's best season in decades. They didn't have too many setbacks except for one big defeat at the hands of Kent City. Friday night the Indians looked to get revenge against their C-S-A-A Silver rivals.

Kent City won, 50-0.

For our 13th and final game for week four we have our "Fan Vote Game." This time around, we received 3,600 votes and our viewers told us they wanted to see Tri County at Newaygo. Going into the game the Vikings were 3-and-0 while the Lions were coming off their first win in the Ralph Munger era.

Tri County won, 36-8.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.