GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Catholic priest investigating atrocities of the "Hidden Holocaust” spoke to a crowd of many faiths in Grand Rapids Sunday.

Father Patrick Desbois, a French priest who has uncovered more than 2,300 mass graves of Jews killed during the Holocaust, has spent his career interviewing witnesses of executions in eastern Europe.

“The Holocaust of the Jews or shooting of Gypsies or others were public -- people went to watch,” Desbois told an audience at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids. “The neighbors wanted to speak.”

Desbois has visited eight countries, collecting more than 5,700 witness testimonies with his team at Yahad-In Unum, an organization dedicated to locating mass graves of Jews.

Many of the witnesses, who were children during the executions, said they’d been waiting to tell their stories for decades, Desbois said.

“One man told me, ‘I had 1,400 Jews in my garden, and nobody came since [1942],’” he said. “I think they were waiting to say their secret. Surely for them it’s the first time they’ll speak [and] it’s the last time they’ll speak.”

An estimated six million Jews were killed in Europe during the Holocaust. Desbois said his organization has uncovered 1.5 million Jews shot in mass graves, but he is not focused on the overall death toll.

“Nobody asked me, ‘Where is my million?’" he said. "They ask me, 'In which mass grave is my grandma? In which mass grave is my uncle?' Many families go back, and it will be the first time since '42 that they go back to pray on a mass grave."

Jewish leaders in Grand Rapids praised Desbois for his commitment as a Catholic to uncovering Jewish history. It shows that good, caring people outside of Judaism are also deeply concerned about the Holocaust, said Rabbi Albert Lewis, who led the congregation at Temple Emanuel from 1972-2000.

Antisemitism used to be church-based, and the Catholic church was a leader in removing that focus from it’s language, said Rabbi David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel.

“It’s just so appropriate that it’s a Catholic priest who’s taking the lead in this project to defend the Jewish community,” Krishef said.

It’s important that Americans become more aware of antisemitism in the United States, especially after the shooting in Pittsburgh claimed 11 Jewish lives, Desbois said.

“I feel the same disease now in America that’s in Europe and the Middle East, the same disease against the Jews,” he said. “It’s pretty dangerous, and I hope that people wake up.”

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

