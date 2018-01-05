MUSKEGON, Mich. - The All-USHL and All-USHL Rookie teams are out and five Muskegon Lumberjacks are on the lists.

The teams are determined by a vote of league General Managers.

The Lumberjack contingent was lead by Anthony Del Gaizo the USHL Player of the Year, he made the first team. His younger brother Marc Del Gaizo was named to the second team. Anthony led the USHL with 40 goals and 72 points for the season. Marc's 12 goals led USHL defenseman. He was third among defenseman with 38 points. The Del Gaizo brothers are both committed to UMass-Amherst.

Three Lumberjacks earned rookie honors, lead by Matej Pekar the USHL Rookie of the Year. Pekar was also named to the All-Rookie first team. His 54 points were tied for the rookie lead in scoring, he led all rookies with 40 assists. Pekar is committed to Miami University.

Defenseman Matt Staudacher and goalie Zach Borgiel made the All-Rookie second team. Staudacher is a stay at home defenseman who played in 54 games this season scoring three points. his +4 rating was fourth among rookie defenseman that saw action in at least 40 games. Staudacher is committed to Clarkson University.

Borgiel began the season on the Lumberjack's affiliate list, he was called up to Muskegon in January. The Fort Gratiot native was 5-3 in 11 games. He had a 3.66 goals against average and an .863 save percentage. He was one of three rookie goalies in the league to have a winning record.

