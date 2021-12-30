Michigan State takes on Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

The Spartans come in ranked 10th in the country with a record of 10-2.

ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl is finally here.

Michigan State is in Atlanta to take on the University of Pittsburgh. Its a matchup of two top 15 squads, and on paper it looks pretty evenly matched.

The Spartans come in ranked 10th in the country with a record of 10-2. Pitt on the other hand is 12 and also lost only twice on the year, coached by a familiar face, former Spartan defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.

Both teams will be without their superstars though.

MSU running back Kenneth Walker and Pitt Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett both announced they'll watch from home tonight while they prepare for the NFL Draft.

This is Michigan State's first trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game since 2015, when they lost to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

In 2014, they also played in the Cotton Bowl, winning as an eight seed over No. 5 Baylor.

You can catch the game on ESPN.

