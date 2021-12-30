x
Thorne leads No. 11 Spartans past No. 13 Pitt in Peach Bowl

Thorne threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Michigan State (11-2) rallied after trailing 21-10.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Payton Thorne’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed gave No. 11 Michigan State the lead with less than three minutes remaining and the Spartans overcame an 11-point deficit to beat No. 13 Pittsburgh 31-21 on Thursday night in the Peach Bowl. 

Linebacker Cal Haladay’s 78-yard interception return for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining ended Pitt fill-in quarterback Davis Beville’s bid for a last-minute comeback in the game the Panthers played without start QB Kenny Pickett. 

Thorne threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Michigan State (11-2) rallied after trailing 21-10. Cam Bright returned a fumble recovery 26 yards for a touchdown 20 seconds into the second half for Pittsburgh (11-3). 

The Panthers lost fill-in starting quarterback Nick Patti to an injury in the first quarter.

