Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce's knee injury could keep him out Thursday night against Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs may be forced to play their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night without superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who hyperextended his knee during practice on Tuesday.

Fortunately the belief is that the injury isn't long-term, and in fact Kelce may be available to play as soon as the swelling in the knee subsides.

Locked on Chiefs host Ryan Tracy spoke with team beat reporter Matt Derrick about the injury and whether Kelce will be able to suit up against Detroit in the season opener.

"What I'm hearing is this is nothing that's supposed to be serious, nothing that is expected to keep Travis Kelce out long term," Derrick said. "But the number one consideration in a moment like this is they want to get the swelling out of the knee. That's going to happen before they let Travis Kelce back on the field. Can that happen in 48 hours? Pretty tough."

Kelce's brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, believes his brother will be good to go after labeling the injury a bone bruise during an appearance on the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia.

"The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now," Kelce said. "His knee is fine. It's about getting the swelling down and then seeing how bruised the bone is because... they can be pretty painful if it's in a spot that's rubbing all the time... I think he's going to be good to go. I really do."

Of course, the final decision will come down to head coach Andy Reid and whether he is willing to risk further damaging his star tight end's knee in the first game of the season.

Kelce is the focal point of Kansas City's electric offense, and he's coming off a monster 2022 season where he hauled in a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Kansas City has enough weapons around quarterback Patrick Mahomes to potentially stomach Kelce's absence for a game or two, but losing him long term would dramatically decrease the team's chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.