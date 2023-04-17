Kentucky basketball could land Hunter Dickinson, if Oscar Tshiebwe stays in NBA draft

Tshiebwe has until May 31 to decide if he wants to return to school or stay in the NBA draft, but Dickinson is unwilling to wait that long.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is perhaps the most notable player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and he remains strongly connected to John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats.

The latest comes from Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, who reported Dickinson's interest in coming to Lexington and playing for the Wildcats is contingent upon former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe remaining in the NBA draft and not returning for another year.

“[Kentucky] would love to have Oscar back but Oscar is wanting to wait until the end to decide, and Hunter wants to make a decision,” Jones said. “So, Kentucky is hoping Oscar will make his decision this week so that whatever happens they don’t lose Dickinson in the process.”

Tshiebwe has until May 31 to decide if he wants to return to school or stay in the draft process, but Dickinson is unwilling to wait that long, which puts Kentucky in a tough position.

Locked on Kentucky host Lance Dawe sympathizes with the position Dicksinson and Tshiebwe are thrust into, but believes Tshiebwe's recent social media activity points to a player ready to move on.

"It's a really awkward position for Kentucky to be in," Dawe said. "Because they want to bring [Tshiebwe] back of course, but if he's going to be posting on social media, hyping up the move to the draft....is he really doing all this just to return to UK? He could be, but it seems very unlikely."

Dickinson is not lacking other interested suitors, with visits lined up at Kansas, Maryland, and Georgetown. He doesn't have the need, or desire, to wait around for Tshiebwe's official decision - and Tshiebwe doesn't necessarily have to speed up his process either.

It's a tough, uncomfortable situation that has cropped up at many other programs across the country in the last two years, thanks to thousands of players in the portal and a lengthy window of time for student-athletes to decide if they want to return to school or stay in the NBA draft.

As challenging as this situation seems right now, it does look promising that Calipari's team will have at least one of the two best bigs in college basketball on their roster next season, assuming Tshiebwe doesn't wait until the last minute and then decide to remain in the pros.