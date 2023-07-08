Teddy Bridgewater brings much needed experience to Detroit's quarterback room | Locked on Lions

Goff did not miss any time last year, but Detroit doesn't want to take any chances and adding Bridgewater gives this team a solid insurance policy at quarterback.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions shored up their backup quarterback position by agreeing to a deal with veteran Teddy Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with a deal expected to be finalized this week.

Bridgewater reunites with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was an assistant coach when Bridgewater was in New Orleans.

Familiarity with the coaching staff is a bonus, but the Lions were in need of more assurance in the quarterback room behind clear-cut starter Jared Goff, especially after backup Nate Sudfield struggled in the early part of training camp.

Locked on Lions host Matt Dery believes the move was necessary in light of Sudfield's struggles, as well as the injury to rookie Hendon Hooker (which was known pre-draft).

"[Lions GM] Brad Holmes has said it from Day 1, they want to improve the quarterback room," Dery said. "Hendon Hooker ain't playing this year...this will be a redshirt year for him. And the third stringer right now is Adrian Martinez, that's not happening. There's a reason Teddy Bridgewater came."

Bridgewater has a history as a valuable backup, getting run last year as Miami's second stringer behind Tua Tagovailoa and completing 62% of his passes for 683 yards and four touchdowns, while also dealing with injuries himself.

Bridgewater started 29 games the previous two seasons, one in Carolina and one in Denver, going 11-18 and completing 68.1% of his passes with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Across an eight year career, Bridgewater has started 65 games and gone 33-32 with a 66.4% completion rate, 75 career passing touchdowns, 11 rushing touchdowns, a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, and the AP Comeback Player of the Year award in 2019.