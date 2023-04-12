Veteran Michigan State squad should compete for 2024 national championship | Locked on Spartans

Tyson Walker and Malik Hall return to a team that adds an excellent recruiting class, is it enough for Tom Izzo's team to win a national championship?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The NCAA Tournament is about as unpredictable of a sporting event as there is, but one constant in March is teams with experienced guard play tend to overperform.

That's great news for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, who learned in a span of 48 hours that both Tyson Walker and Malik Hall are returning to utilize their fifth year of eligibility, granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker and Hall return to a team that adds an excellent recruiting class, highlighted by McDonald's All-America selections Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears Jr.

Locked on Spartans host Matt Sheehan believes this roster has what it takes to compete for a national championship after making a surprise Sweet 16 run this past season.

"Now Michigan State has three guys going into next year that are going to be over the age of 23 years old," Sheehan said. "You add that experience with that great, top 3 rated recruiting class...you're feeling really good about this team going into a year that has national championship [expectations.]"

Hall played a career-high 25.8 minutes per game last season, averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 32.7% from deep and 84.6% from the line. Walker rebounded from a disappointing 2021-22 season to post averages of 14.8 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while lighting it up with a 41.5% mark from beyond the arc.

Together the duo will provide experience and toughness to an Izzo squad that should be even better next season with the additions of Booker and Fears.