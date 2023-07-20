Cade Cunningham looks healthy and ready as he joins Team USA camp

The Detroit Pistons guard is returning and will participate in Team USA Select camp this summer.

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham missed most of his second season in the NBA after shin surgery, but looks healthy and ready to return after being invited to join the Team USA Select Camp later this summer.

Cunningham was also filmed recently participating in a competitive pickup run with other NBA players, putting together a social media highlight reel in addition to the game-winning buzzer beater.

Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil discussed Cunningham's return on the latest episode of the podcast.

“I’m just happy to see Cade healthy," Khahil said. "I want him to be 100 percent healthy at the start of the season, and I’m glad he’s taking all these different routes to get these competitive reps in.”

Detroit suffered to another bottom-five season without Cunningham last year and will surely improve with his return. But it is also a promising sign from Cunningham that he reportedly chose to decline an offer to play with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 in order to prioritize his health.

That should allow Cunningham to get the prestige of participating at Team USA while staying fresh for training camp in October.

Khahil noted that the pickup run which generated lots of excitement among Pistons fans online also gave some insight into Cunningham's situation in Detroit this upcoming season.

“The pull-up threes were nice … but one of the things I was noticing is the pick and roll he was running with former Piston Andre Drummond was letting me know or reinforcing an opinion I have that the Pistons need one of their bigs to set hard screens," Khahil noted.