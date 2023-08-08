Cade Cunningham’s Team USA performance a good sign for Detroit | Locked On Pistons

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post reports on Cunningham's performance with the Select Team.

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is making his return from calf surgery this season and took part in the USA Basketball Select Team camp in Las Vegas this month on his way back to the NBA floor.

Washington Post NBA reporter Ben Golliver joined the Locked On Pistons podcast to discuss Cunningham's performance at the camp and what to expect in his third season.

“If you were going to say who was the best guard in the gym for that series of scrimmages on Friday, the answer would have been Cade," Golliver said. "He outplayed basically everyone who was there, and it was really the vision of what we thought he was going to be when he went No. 1 overall.”

Cunningham declined an invitation to the main Team USA roster for this month's FIBA World Cup, but nevertheless looked like the best player at the camp according to many.

“They were rotating different players on Cade on the perimeter in an attempt to slow him down and kind of break up the offensive rhythm…and the Select Team was just giving it to the World Cup team, just consistently scoring," Golliver said.

The Pistons hired new head coach Monty Williams and acquired veterans Monte Morris and Joe Harris to field a more competitive rotation, putting pressure on Cunningham to help the franchise take a step forward.