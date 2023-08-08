What makes Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson special with OTE trainer Luke Cooper | Locked On Pistons

Detroit Pistons first-round pick Ausar Thompson looks poised to impress as a rookie.

DETROIT — After helping put Overtime Elite on the map as a prospect, Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson is heading into his rookie season with a clear opportunity to make an impact.

Overtime Elite lead trainer Luke Cooper joined the Locked On Pistons podcast to discuss Thompson's development and how he can impact the Pistons in Year One.

“Ausar is special because of his intangibles. Athleticism, yes … but it’s the other things and the way he’s wired, the way he thinks, the way he cares about basketball. I always tell people whatever his ceiling is, he’s gonna hit," Cooper said.

Thompson enters a situation in Detroit with long-term answers at point guard in Cade Cunningham and center in Jalen Duren, but a lot of opportunity in the rest of the rotation.

“I actually felt like Detroit was the best fit for him to kind of grow into that position of having the ball in his hands more," Cooper said. "He’s not going to be expected to run the offense from Game 1 with their backcourt, but he will have the ability to do so, so I think the fit is kind of perfect.”

As Thompson's trainer in Atlanta with Overtime Elite, Cooper saw how high Thompson's defensive floor already is.

“I had never seen someone beat players to spots the way he did. Almost like he knew what move they were going to make before they made it," Cooper said. "You saw it already in Summer League … Ausar on defense is a little bit insane.”

While a new head coach and increased expectations around winning mean Thompson may have to be patient, his approach to the game and high athletic IQ mean he should have a big impact right away.