Trading for Alex DeBrincat changes outlook for 2023-24 Red Wings

Detroit acquires a long-sought after scoring winger from the Ottawa Senators in Alex DeBrincat.

DETROIT — The Yzerplan took a big step forward Sunday night.

Alex DeBrincat was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the Ottawa Senators for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman then signed the 25-year-old scoring winger to a four-year, $31.5 million contract.

There had been a lot of speculation DeBrincat was keen on playing in his home state, and the trade instantly makes the perpetually rebuilding Red Wings much better than before.

"This completely changes the outlook not only of the offseason, but of this upcoming season," says Scott Bentley of Locked on Red Wings.

"What was the biggest need this entire offseason? Starting back in February, we said this team needs a goal scorer. And finally, now on July 9, Alex Debrincat, two-time 40-goal scorer before the age of 25, is now a Detroit Red Wing."

DeBrincat recorded only 27 goals and 39 assists in 82 games last season, his first and only in Ottawa after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, 2022.

At season's end, he told the Senators that he would not sign a long-term contract as a restricted free agent. Ottawa could have qualified DeBrincat or taken him to arbitration, signed him for one season, and tried to flip him at the 2024 NHL trade deadline.

The Farmington Hills native is now a Red Wing for the next four seasons at under $8 million per season, which is great value for a guy who's averaged 34 goals for every 82 games played and has eclipsed 40 goals twice.

DeBrincat joins a list of additions made by Yzerman this offseason:

Key #LGRW acquisitions this offseason.



Alex DeBrincat

J.T. Compher

Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin

Daniel Sprong

Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) July 10, 2023