Where does Jeff Petry fit with Detroit Red Wings?

Jeff Petry returns to Michigan to solidify the Red Wings blue line.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Jeff Petry is on the move once again.

The Detroit Red Wings acquired the defenseman from the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, just days after Montreal re-acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a three-team deal centered around Erik Karlsson.

Montreal receives defenseman Gustav Lindström and a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick in return. The Canadiens are also retaining an additional 50% of Petry’s salary in the trade, meaning his cap hit in Detroit will be $2.34 million because Pittsburgh held on to a share as well.

But does the Michigan native fit in Detroit's core?

"The Red Wings didn't get the best defenseman in the NHL, it's not a groundbreaking move, but this is as simple as upgrading your seventh defenseman, and raising the question as to who'll be in that spot," according to Scott Bentley of Locked on Red Wings.

At age 35, Petry isn't the player he once was, but he's still an upgrade over Lindström, and at a discounted rate.

Petry joins a defense corps that includes Ben Chiarot, Shayne Gostisbhere, Justin Holl, Jake Walman, Olli Määttä, and Moritz Seider, while Simon Edvinsson will also be vying for a spot on the roster.

He offers some insurance on the back end, although a $2.34 million cap hit would be rather hefty for a seventh defenseman.

Petry's father, Dan, played for the Detroit Tigers back in the day, and the homecoming allows the Ann Arbor native to honour that legacy.

#46.



Like father, like son. 🏒⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IsEaRWSVI0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2023

Petry appeared in 61 games for the Penguins last season, recording five goals and 26 assists.