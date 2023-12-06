Why the Detroit Red Wings should pursue a trade for Alex DeBrincat

The Ottawa Senators forward reportedly isn't interested in signing a long term contract in Canada's capital city, and could therefore be made available via trade.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — At some point, the Detroit Red Wings must make a move to expedite the building process.

Enter Alex DeBrincat as a running mate for captain and franchise center Dylan Larkin?

The Ottawa Senators forward reportedly isn't interested in signing a long term contract in Canada's capital city, and could therefore be made available via trade for the second summer in a row.

Several teams would be interested, but Detroit should be at the front of the line. And it's the right time seeing as DeBrincat is coming off a "down" year in which he recorded only 27 goals and 66 points.

The 25-year-old is also a Michigan native, and might be content to settle in his home state over a different country, even though Ontario is just across the border.

DeBrincat is a restricted free agent and is due a qualifying offer of $9 million, a valuation he'd likely command on a long term contract extension.

There's a couple options here.

Suitors could come calling with no guarantee of DeBrincat signing an extension. As a reminder, Ottawa acquired DeBrincat in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7 for Ottawa's first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. And that was with one year remaining on his deal.

Or, Ottawa could pull off a sign and trade not unlike the New Jersey Devils did with Damon Severson, getting pen to paper on an eight-year deal before sending him to the acquiring team.

Heading into the offseason, the Red Wings have over $30 million in projected cap space. There's holes to fill on the roster (like a star winger in DeBrincat), and they have five picks in the first two rounds of the NHL Draft to play with on the trade market, not to mention some prospects that could catch rival general managers eyes.