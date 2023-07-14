Which Detroit Tigers are most likely to be traded?

The Tigers, who are 11 games under .500 coming out of the All-Star break, will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

DETROIT — As we head toward the MLB trade deadline on August 1, there are a few teams who are more than likely going to be sellers. One of those teams is the Detroit Tigers. This season has not worked out how their front office and ownership had hoped due to underperformance from some players and injuries to others.

The Tigers are in third place in the AL Central behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians. Their record is 39-50, and they are five and a half games out of first place in the division—because the Twins are only 45-45—and they’re 10 games out of a Wild Card spot because other divisions (i.e., the AL East) are more potent.

Host Scott Bentley of Locked On Tigers outlined what he expects from the Tigers over the next two weeks leading up to the deadline, saying, “I believe it’s very cut and dry. This team is going to sell.”

“I know that’s very frustrating for some people to hear, but for me, they’re selling, point blank.” Bentley continued to joke that the Tigers could go 17-0 over the next 17 leading up to the deadline and still be sellers.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Tigers wherever you get your podcasts!

So who are the Tigers' most significant trade assets with those 17 games between now and the trade deadline?

According to Bentley, two slam dunks are on the board: Michael Lorenzen and José Cisnero.

Lorenzen, who signed with Detroit on a one-year deal in December 2022, is 3-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 15 starts spread across 87 innings. He was also Detroit’s lone All-Star participant this past week. Bentley said he doesn’t expect much back in return for Lorenzen but added that he’s had some good stretches this season and could help out a contender down the stretch.

Cisnero is a 34-year-old reliever who had a solid June and is 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 38 appearances across 34 innings pitched. Bentley said there’s always a market for relief pitching for teams making a playoff push, and he can see Cisnero being one of those guys who goes to a contender to shore up a bullpen.

Next, Bentley mentioned the few guys who aren’t guaranteed to be traded but probably could be traded, like Eduardo Rodriguez. He believes Rodriguez is the biggest trade piece, even if he isn’t a slam dunk, and that he will get the most in return—but Bentley also cautioned that Tigers’ fans shouldn’t expect getting anyone’s top prospects in exchange for Rodriguez. Rodriguez is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 12 starts with 74 strikeouts in 71 and two-thirds innings.

Chasen Shreve is another pitcher Bentley thinks could be traded. Shreve is 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 37 games. He just turned 33 two days ago, and Bentley views him as a year-to-year guy who doesn’t stay with teams too long, making him a prime candidate to be moved.

Everyone mentioned so far is a pitcher, and that’s for a reason. Detroit’s offense is not good this season. They’re being outscored 432-346 by their opponents, and there is maybe one hitter that Bentley could see traded: outfielder Akil Baddoo. But Bentley also believes Baddoo is the type of hitter Detroit's President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris loves, and he’ll probably stick around.

So Tigers fans may want to watch their team for the next couple of weeks because, by August 1, it could look a lot different.