NCAA basketball: Way-too-early Top 10 for 2023-24 | Locked on College Basketball

The NCAA Tournament just ended, but already our college basketball experts at Locked On have a way-too-early top 10 for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

HOUSTON — The 2022-23 college basketball season wrapped up on Monday evening when the UConn Huskies secured their fifth national championship in a win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

It was a surprising matchup between a four seed and a five seed, once again highlighting the unpredictability of March Madness and the college basketball game in the modern transfer portal and NIL era.

Despite those unpredictable variables, the hosts at Locked on College Basketball took a first stab at making a top ten poll for the 2023-24 season, less than 24 hours after the championship confetti fell at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below is a look at Andy Patton and Isaac Schade's way-too-early top 10 for the upcoming season. For analysis on the selections and other teams that may be on the rise, check out the full episode below.

Andy's Top Ten:

1.Marquette Golden Eagles

2. UConn Huskies

3. Duke Blue Devils

4. Kansas Jayhawks

5. Houston Cougars

6. Creighton Blue Jays

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

8. UCLA Bruins

9. Miami Hurricanes

10. Kentucky Wildcats

Isaac's Top Ten:

1. UConn Huskies

2. Purdue Boilermakers

3. Kentucky Wildcats

4. Florida Atlantic Owls

5. Arizona Wildcats

6. Duke Blue Devils

7. Marquette Golden Eagles

8. Michigan State Spartans

9. Creighton Blue Jays