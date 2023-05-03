Where does transfer star Hunter Dickinson fit best next season? | Locked on College Basketball

Dickinson, a former All-American and three time All Big Ten selection, is down to four finalists: Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland, and Villanova.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the college basketball season concluded, immediately becoming the highest profile player to do so.

Now, about a month later, Dickinson still has not made up his mind on where he will play next season. Speaking on the RoundBall Podcast Tuesday, Dickinson revealed he had hoped to have a decision by now, but is still figuring it out - a process he called 'exhausting'.

The former All-American and three time All Big Ten selection is down to four finalists - Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland, and Villanova - and Locked on College Basketball's Andy Patton and Leif Thulin gave their thoughts on where they believe he will ultimately end up next season.

"I thought Villanova was the most likely, because Dickinson wants to make the NBA," Thulin said. "And no school is better at teaching fundamentals and parlaying that into successful NBA careers [with players] that aren't superb athletes, while also being successful at the college level."

Villanova is near Dickinson's hometown, has significant pedigree as a program, and is in dire need of a big man after having 6'8 Eric Dixon as the biggest player in last year's rotation.

Kansas could also use a more traditional back to the basket big, something Bill Self has a lot of experience with, and playing alongside KJ Adams would make a very daunting frontcourt in Lawrence.

Maryland emerged as an early destination because of Dickinson's connection with assistant coach Mike Jones, who coached him in high school, but he previously held a grudge when the old Maryland staff, led by Mark Turgeon, did not recruit him out of high school.

Finally, there is the Kentucky conundrum. The Wildcats may return Oscar Tshiebwe for yet another season, and Dickinson won't play in Lexington if he is back - leaving them in a bit of a holding pattern. Is that what is holding Dickinson up? Or will he end up joining Neptune and helping Villanova back to prominence after a down season in 2022-23?

A decision is likely coming soon for the big man, and wherever he chooses will have a ripple effect across the college basketball landscape.