NFL Draft

Michigan safety Dax Hill selected by Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft’s First Round

Hill is the 15th Wolverine to be drafted by the Bengals.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CINCINNATI — University of Michigan junior defensive back Daxton Hill became the programs second first-round draft pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hill was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 31st overall pick. 

According to the University of Michigan, Hill joins the Cincinnati Bengals franchise where two former Wolverines are already in the organization: running back Chris Evans and assistant linebackers coach Jordan Kovacs.

Hill is the 15th Wolverine to be drafted by the Bengals. He played for the Wolverines for three seasons before entering the NFL Draft.

