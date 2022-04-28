NFL Draft 2022: Who's heading to the Detroit Lions

After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding the draft, Round 1 is underway in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here.

For the first time in years, there's not a consensus top talent in this years draft, making the outcome completely unpredictable.

The Detroit Lions have selected University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Hutchinson is the 11th Wolverine to be selected in the top five of a professional football draft and the highest pick since OT Jake Long was the No. 1 overall selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft., according to a press release from the University of Michigan.

He is also the 33rd Wolverine to be drafted by the Lions franchise.

The Lions also hold the last slot in the first round, and eight selections overall.

